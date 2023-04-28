Nurses' strike planned for 30 April to 1 May - how it will affect Northamptonshire

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced planned industrial action from 8pm on Sunday 30 April to 23:59pm on Monday 1 May.

The RCN has confirmed that this strike will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt. This means it is likely that services are impacted more severely than during previous rounds of industrial action.

The local NHS in Northamptonshire asks the public to play their part by taking simple steps during the strike to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Previous industrial action taken by the Royal College of Nursing

Toby Sanders, Chief Executive, NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said: “This strike action coincides with the May Day Bank Holiday, an occasion that already presents extra challenges for the NHS.

“There is likely to be significant impact upon local services. This will mean services will feel different for patients – this could include longer waits, deferred treatment and, in a small number of cases, a temporary consolidation of services.

“With industrial action extending to services that were previously exempt, we are working even harder to protect emergency departments, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma units for those who are seriously or critically ill.

“It is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk. Patients with less urgent needs are advised to use the alternative services which are available to them such as NHS 111 online, their pharmacy or Corby Urgent Care Centre.

“We are now in the fifth month of industrial action across the NHS. This has a cumulative impact on staff who we thank for going above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during a challenging period.”

Anyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices, including the enhanced access service (out of hours) will not be affected by this industrial action. The out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk

Your local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online via 111.nhs.uk unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment. Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.