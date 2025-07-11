Northants woman launched chemo kits business following cancer diagnosis to spread joy to others

A Northamptonshire woman launched a business offering chemotherapy kits following her own breast cancer diagnosis, to spread joy to others at what she knows is a difficult time.

Chemo Kits was launched by Emma Charlton in January and she offers gift boxes designed to bring comfort, encouragement and practical support to those undergoing chemotherapy.

The founder, based in Raunds, was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year and underwent a mastectomy. Emma then had further surgery to remove her lymph nodes and started chemotherapy in October last year, which is when she had her lightbulb moment.

Emma searched on the internet and social media for tips from those who had experienced the treatment and to gain an understanding of the side effects she could face.

She began putting together a list of things she hoped would help get her through chemotherapy, which she named her chemo shopping list.

Her mother kindly bought everything on the list, put it in a gift bag and gave it to her as a present, which is when the penny dropped about how beneficial this could be for others.

Emma said: “So many lovely family and friends bought me flowers and hampers, which usually contained things I couldn’t eat or use – as I felt sick or it was too harsh on the skin.”

As she knows all people want to do is cheer you up at this difficult time, Emma wanted to give people the chance to buy something they know is catered to chemotherapy.

Chemo Kits currently offers two options – a large ‘everything’ box and a smaller version. The larger one is by far the most popular and Emma hopes to introduce more variations in the near future, including men’s, radiotherapy and end of treatment boxes.

The chemo kits are available to customers across the whole of the UK. Though Emma has fulfilled many local collections, she has also sent the kits as far as Kent and London.

“There was a gap,” said Emma. “I searched for chemo care packages on Etsy and most of them are for pampering. They aren’t specific to what you really need or created by people who have been through it themselves.”

Chemo Kits has been “so well received” and Emma is pleased to have heard from recipients undergoing chemotherapy who praised the contents of the boxes.

Emma has been contacted by a variety of local businesses wanting to provide freebies or discounts in the kits, such as eyebrow microblading, wigs and positive prints to frame.

The founder is also thrilled to have made the final five in the ‘best new business’ category at the Northants Life Awards 2025.

As well as introducing more boxes in the near future, Emma wants to do her bit for charity and donate 10 percent of all profits moving forward.

She has also entered the realm of running this business alongside her day job, as she returned to work following a year off for her treatment. Emma plans to keep Chemo Kits going for as long as people want them.

For more information on Chemo Kits, visit the business’ Instagram page here.