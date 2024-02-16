Northants Tinnitus Support reviews distressing survey results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The results of the survey carried out by Tinnitus UK highlight how standards of care for tinnitus patients is falling way below the levels recommended by NICE Guidance NG155 which was published in March 2020. It was designed to help healthcare professionals ensure a standardised care pathway and give patients appropriate information and referrals. To read the survey please visit https://tinnitus.org.uk/tinnitus-week-2024/tinnitus-week-report/

Sadly, patients are still reporting all too often that they are simply being told nothing can be done and go away and live with it. The importance of recognising, validating and acting upon the emotional and psychological distress that 1 in 6 people with tinnitus symptoms are reported to be experiencing now can literally mean the difference between someone going on to be able to cope with their symptoms and lead a normal, happy life or someone spiralling into depression, having suicidal thoughts, self harming and, in extreme cases, someone dying by suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there is no cure, there is plenty that can be done to help people manage and live with their tinnitus symptoms. Northants Tinnitus Support offers advice, information and support for anyone who is struggling or just needs more information to understand what is happeneing. They also run support groups where people can share their experiences and tips, get to talk to others who understand and feel less alone - this itself can be a life saver.

Northants Tinnitus Support Group Meeting

There is help, there is hope, you are not alone.