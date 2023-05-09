Northants Fibromyalgia Support Group launches awareness day to help others

Northants Fibromyalgia Support Group are inviting people to attend their very first Fibromyalgia Awareness Day event on Saturday 13th May.

Former Mayor Cllr Rufia Ashraf who has struggled with fibromyalgia for nearly 15 years, set up the group to help others. There is very little support for this condition and she wants people to receive holistic support they deserve because its an invisible disability and some doctors refuse to treat the condition properly.

Fibromyalgia is a hidden disability which makes its difficult to treat. Some Doctors refuse to diagnose because they don't believe this condition exists, then where did this condition appear as Fibro. Cllr Ashraf meets many people who find just getting up in the morning stressful due to the pain. We struggle with sleep deprivation, chronic pain, depression and cannot care for themselves.

Everyone is welcome to attend Fibromyalgia Awareness Day event on Saturday 13th May.

Fibromyalgia has left people struggling to cope to carry out a simple daily task such as opening a can of beans or holding a mug of tea. Its hidden disability because people cannot see it but the person who has fibromyalgia can feel chronic pain. Your body must have suffered extreme stress to have been diagnosed with it.

Many years ago I really wanted to end it, but I am a fighter and still continue to find ways to minimise the pain with medication and a balanced healthy diet and exercise. I want to reach out to people who are struggling to attend the monthly group that meets every third Thursday of the month so they do not feel they are alone. The group meets at 11am-1pm in the Grosvenor Centre, in the Community Hub opposite Claires.

It is Fibromyalgia week and we have organised an Awareness Day with the support of health professionals to raise awareness and help families and carers to understand how they can help the person who they care for. We can provide information booklet, and leaflet that highlights how you can join the group and seek further support. For further information you can contact [email protected] or [email protected] or call 07772414316 or 01604 406646.