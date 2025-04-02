Northants crisis counsellor shares ‘unprecedented increases’ in mental health struggles over half-a-decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire crisis counsellor has shared the “unprecedented increases” in mental health struggles that he has seen over the past half-a-decade.

Scott Lawrence Pileckas is responsible for launching the UK’s first crisis hotline exclusively for emergency service workers and their families to seek advice and support.

He began community work when he was just 10 years old and has dedicated the last three decades to making a positive difference.

Though Scott lives in Milton Keynes, his projects have also benefited the Towcester community and his latest initiative helps emergency service personnel all over the country.

Scott’s past projects have included the ‘Community Fridge’, which highlights the importance of reducing food waste and ensuring food security for vulnerable residents. This was franchised to the county in 2019 as a result of its success in Milton Keynes.

This initiative sees food donations from shops redistributed and thousands of meals have been given out to those who need them most.

Building on that foundation and success, Scott launched his projects aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by those in the emergency services.

For the past half a decade, Scott has worked for Citizens Advice West Northants and as an on-call suicide and crisis counsellor, he has seen how the pressures of these roles can take their toll.

Scott’s crisis hotline currently operates from 8am until 10pm seven days a week and this can be accessed by phoning 0300 102 8516. The hope is that it will eventually be a 24/7 service.

Scott was honoured to receive a King Charles III Coronation Medal at the end of 2024, in recognition of his work as a crisis counsellor for abused young people in particular.

He said: “It was unexpected, as I’ve always preferred to work quietly behind the scenes, but I’ve come to realise that raising the profile of this work is critical for securing funding and expanding support services for those who need them most.”

Scott speaks to individuals of all ages and backgrounds with a confessional need to confide in a stranger.

He was once called by a man who was estranged from his wife, who admitted to having a gun in his possession. After Scott made sure there was no immediate danger to the man or anyone else, he spent an hour speaking to him.

The crisis counsellor reiterated to the man that everyday is a new beginning and having since followed up with him, his mental health improved after speaking to Scott.

Scott has seen increases in depression, PTSD, domestic violence and family conflict in particular over the past five years, which has caused him concern about funding cuts being made to the mental health space.

He believes the pandemic and cost of living crisis have been fundamental in causing the increase, as well as government changes and a lack of aspiration – which he believes stems from uncertain futures and financial insecurity.

Scott remains deeply committed to his crisis response efforts, with plans to expand his work as far afield as Canada and North America.

The counsellor believes the UK is better at recognising and talking about the mental health epidemic, whereas others around the world are less open about their struggles. Scott hopes to play a role in changing that.