Northants crisis counsellor reveals that 1,600 calls were made to his mental health hotline last month alone

A Northamptonshire crisis counsellor has revealed that 1,600 calls were made to his mental health hotline during last month alone.

Scott Lawrence Pileckas is responsible for launching the UK’s first crisis hotline exclusively for emergency service workers and their families to seek advice and support.

He began community work when he was just 10 years old and has dedicated the last three decades to making a positive difference.

Though Scott lives in Milton Keynes, his projects have also benefited the Towcester community and his latest initiative helps emergency service personnel all over the country.

Scott’s past projects have included the ‘Community Fridge’, which highlights the importance of reducing food waste and ensuring food security for vulnerable residents. This was franchised to the county in 2019 as a result of its success in Milton Keynes.

This initiative sees food donations from shops redistributed and thousands of meals have been given out to those who need them most.

Building on that foundation and success, Scott launched his projects aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by those in the emergency services.

Scott’s crisis hotline currently operates from 8am until 10pm seven days a week and this can be accessed by phoning 0300 102 8516. The hope is that it will eventually be a 24/7 service.

Scott told the Chronicle & Echo that ‘CopOut’ fielded more than 1,600 calls in April alone, and believes this record high reflects the escalating pressures faced in today’s society.

The discreet support has ranged from offering food vouchers to off-duty officers and crisis counselling for retired magistrates navigating domestic troubles, to barristers overwhelmed by criminal court backlog and frontline probation officers barely coping with increasing caseloads.

Scott described the “sobering” calls received from children of emergency service workers and says this is “a stark sign of how deeply the crisis is affecting” so many across the UK.

While the team continues to grow, and there are now 50 people working part-time to offer their support, Scott says the emotional toll and urgency of the work remains intense.

He believes the cost of living crisis is continuing to have one of the biggest impacts as people’s “way of life is threatened”.

Worry can soon develop into sickness, and sickness to depression, and Scott wanted to highlight the knock-on effect it can have if those struggling do not reach out for help.

Talking about the number of calls received, Scott said: “We’re more surprised about the spectrum of people calling, which frequently includes children. It is extremely upsetting.”

From homeless individuals and refugees, to displaced victims of domestic violence and everyone in between, mental health does not discriminate.

“It goes way deeper than we can appreciate,” said Scott. “Despite the destigmatisation of mental health, it is still something many people begrudge talking about and they see it as a weakness.”