Northamptonshire residents urged to join free webinars on diabetes and children’s health

Two more health-focused webinars are being made available, free to the public, offering valuable advice and insight – this time on diabetes and children’s support.

Following on from its series of successful webinars, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is encouraging people to join its latest online sessions.

On Thursday 2 February 2023 from 4pm–5.30pm, there will be a webinar on Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS), with updates from NHFT partner governor Sharon Womersley on the youth counselling service, REACH Collaboration, which offers professional and confidential support for young people aged 11-19 across Northamptonshire.

There’ll also be a chance to hear about the exciting work in CAMHS including the launch of a new interactive website about children’s health services.

On Monday 16 March 2023 from 4pm–5.30pm, there will be a webinar on Diabetes where participants will hear the latest updates about NHFT’s diabetes service, with advice and opportunities to ask questions. Currently in the UK, it is estimated that over 4.8 million people are living with diabetes, many of whom are undiagnosed, and that figure is expected to rise significantly over the coming years.

Book a place on either webinar at www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership under ‘membership events programme’.