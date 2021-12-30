Northamptonshire residents challenged to ‘kickstart’ 2022 by ‘walking all over cancer’

Northamptonshire residents are being challenged to kickstart the New Year by taking steps to support Cancer Research UK.

The charity is urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

By raising vital funds, people across the county could help to further life-saving research - whilst getting out in the fresh air.

Residents are challenged to walk 10,000 steps a day during the month of March.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Northamptonshire, said: “1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“That’s why we’re urging people to play their part by making ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their New Year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2022 has a more positive outlook, so why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for all in aid of a good cause?

“There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps, especially if you’re struggling to hit your daily step count when working from home.

The charity is hoping more people will take part in the fundraising event in 2022.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the spring could help people steel their resolve.

“Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.”

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps are equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

Walk All Over Cancer participants can also connect their online giving page with FitBit to automatically publish their step count and share their progress with their supporters throughout the month.

Michael added: “Cancer Research UK has been hit hard by Covid-19, but we will never stop striving to create better treatments.

“With around 23,400 people diagnosed every year in the East Midlands, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been.

“We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person.”

Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £1 million in the East Midlands last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

The charity’s ambition is to see 3 in 4 people survive their cancer by 2034.