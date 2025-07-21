Northamptonshire public health directors issue warning about contaminated drugs as overdoses rise

A stark warning about contaminated drugs has been issued by the public health directors in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a rise in overdoes, public health directors alongside drug experts, are warning of contaminated drugs circulating at festivals and parties over the summer and beyond.

The warning is: 'When you buy street or online drugs you can’t be sure what is in them or the effect they will have on you. Some contaminated drugs can be as much as ten times stronger and can be extremely dangerous.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Bethea, director of Public Health in North Northamptonshire, said: "At this time of year, our attention is drawn to social and public events and especially the festivals season and the associated risks of drug-taking in these settings. Festivals are a particular setting of concern given there can be a number of street drugs circulating at these events, and those that take them may be inexperienced or experimenting for the first time, and so have low tolerance.

Health bosses in Northamptonshire have issued a warning about contaminated drugs.

"The risks to inexperienced or recreational drug users are increased by the rapidly changing drug market. One of the greatest concerns is the risk of potent synthetic opioids, such as nitazenes, being mis-sold in the form of fake oxycodone or benzodiazepine tablets. This risk is not limited to these drug types, and exists across a broad range of drugs.

"We are also seeing a high availability of cases of contaminated ketamine and dangerous drugs being missold to users as lower risk substances. For example, synthetic cannabinoids (that are even more harmful than cannabis) are commonly mis-sold as THC in vapes.

“The advice is always to stay away from illicit drugs, but it is important to issue this advice to raise awareness among those who choose to take these street drugs which can be contaminated with synthetic opioids. These can cause serious harm and even death. They are known to have led to accidental overdoses and deaths of people in several areas across the UK in the last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Gay, director of Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Our duty as directors of Public Health is to preserve life and reduce harm to the communities we serve. "There have been overdoses and deaths of people across the county and country from heroin and other drugs that have been mixed with these synthetic nitazenes.

"Your drugs may look the same, even if they are contaminated so I urge all recreational drug users to stop and think, and if they go ahead then to abide by the advice.”

Other health experts have also issued warnings.

Alesha Watkins, partnership development manager, Change Grow Live, added: “Considering the new information around contaminated drugs, if you are using drugs, the way you use needs to change to avoid overdose; use less, go slow, make sure that someone you trust is nearby, and ensure you have Naloxone. If you need help or support, reach out; we are here to help.”

Zoe Church- Wood, service manager at Ngage with Aquarius, added: "Drugs are changing and are often mis-sold – they frequently do not contain the substance you intend to buy and may also contain synthetic substances such as spice, synthetic opioids/nitazines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To stay safe this summer and reduce your risk of an overdose, please take extra precautions if using any type of drug. It is safe practice to assume any drug you may take could be something else.”

For help, visit the Change Grow Live website or Aquarius.