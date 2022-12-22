Northamptonshire Mind needs your support to help those struggling with cost of living

A mental health charity has called for support to help those struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The crisis is having a huge impact on peoples’ well-being and now the charity has appealed for help to support its communities.

Nationally, Mind has joined forces to write to the Prime Minister to urge him to urgently tackle the causes of the issue.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier said: “In 2022 the Trussell Trust which provides emergency support to people in crisis issued 1.3mi food parcels between April and September and 94 per cent of people accessing emergency food parcels are experiencing destitution.

“This should worry us all. It is a shameful and unnecessary situation in the UK. We urge the Prime Minister to act with speed and compassion to tackle the root causes of destitution and in doing so prevent suicide and an inevitable rise in mental ill health.”

The charity’s fundraising lead Nick Tite said: “The pandemic really brought home and highlighted the issues around mental health.

“Now the ongoing financial hardship is impacting peoples’ mental health well-being and as a charity we need support to help ease this.

“The fundraising efforts of our communities have been absolutely amazing over the past couple of years – we are now appealing again to see if any companies and groups in Northamptonshire would like to support us through 2023.”

Northamptonshire Mind is one of the largest mental health providers working in Northamptonshire. It works in partnership with local Minds, Northamptonshire Health Foundation Trust and other mental health providers to support the mental health and wellbeing of our local communities through service provision, campaigning and influencing.

Northamptonshire Mind can offer mental health awareness training for companies and staff and would be delighted to help organise and support events throughout the year.

Similar partnerships over the past year have been hugely successful for Northamptonshire Mind and the companies supporting us.

Nick said: “We are so proud of what we have already achieved, but we want to make 2023 even more successful. We need the help of generous businesses such to help us achieve this and continue to offer “life changing support”.