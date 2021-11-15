Northamptonshire Mind charity chairman wins award for role

Tony Bates

The chairman of Northamptonshire Mind, Tony Bates, has been named as the best mental health charity chairman for the Midlands.

Tony is leading Northamptonshire Mind – formed from the recent merger of Northampton and District, Wellingborough, Corby and Rushden Minds– and is focused on creating quality services for mental health throughout the county.

He said he was honoured to receive the award from CEO Monthly Chairperson Awards for 2021.

He said “Everyone at Northamptonshire Mind has helped to make our charity so successful, and this award would not have been possible without the hard work of so many people. Thank you all!”

“Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier said: “This award is well-deserved by Tony, who has led us through a merger at a difficult time, with the pandemic presenting its own unique challenges.

“We are very proud of the award as we focus on supporting out communities into the coming months and beyond.”