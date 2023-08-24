Northamptonshire lifesaving charity launches new reuse initiative

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) has launched new indoor donation banks to offer an alternative way to donate preloved textiles to not only help the charity raise vital funds, but to continue in helping to build a more sustainable future.

The lifesaving charity – which operates the local Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) - had been looking to provide an alternative collection unit over the past few years due to a number of organisations wishing to support the charity but were unable to host a traditional outdoor clothing bank due to various factors.

The charity decided on an indoor clothing bank initiative and came across a Northamptonshire supplier – Vue Media Ltd - who understood the need for the alternative units being as environmentally friendly as possible whilst still being sturdy and having longevity.

New indoor clothing bank

“We were recently tasked in helping The Air Ambulance Service to create a portable and sustainable clothing bank, that can be positioned in a variety of internal spaces and manoeuvred easily. We decided on a substrate with a minimum of 25% recycled polypropylene, offering both strength and longevity along with sustainability production, which was is always a key focus of the charity,” explained Scott Rendall, Client Services Director for Vue Media Ltd.

“The portable clothing banks compliment the large static banks nicely, and the desire is that the local communities will have even easier access, so that they can continue to support this amazing charity with their preloved donations,” he added.

By launching the new initiative of indoor clothing banks, the charity hopes to make donating preloved clothing and textiles even more accessible so it can keep attending lifesaving missions, adding to the 50,000 missions already achieved over the last 20 years.

“We are delighted to work with Vue Media who produced a prototype which was initially trialled at Long Buckby Primary School. After a successful trial I am pleased to say we now have our first lot off the production line,” said TAAS Business Support Manager, Liz Kelly.

Indoor clothing bank

“We would be delighted for community spaces, education establishments and businesses to support us and get in contact if they would like to host an internal collection unit to support our lifesaving service,” she added.

Hosting one of the charity’s new indoor clothing banks is a great and easy way to work towards sustainability and divert textiles from landfill whilst helping the local charity to raise the £1,700 needed for each mission.