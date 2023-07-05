Northamptonshire is third most hazardous region in the UK for digging projects

People in West Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire, were close behind, making up the five groups most likely to hit an underground pipe or cable.

Conversely, residents of Dunbartonshire have emerged as the safest diggers in the country, surpassing Anglesey, Perthshire, Midlothian, and West Sussex to secure the top spot. The study, conducted by LSBUD, the UK's leading online resource for safe digging, sheds light on both the safest and most hazardous digging hotspots in the nation. It achieves this by analysing the proportion of residents in each area who prioritize searching for pipes and cables prior to commencing digging activities against the population density.

The UK's Most Hazardous Digging Regions:

Burst waterpipe

Shetland Isles

Argyll and Bute

Northamptonshire

West Yorkshire

East Riding of Yorkshire

The UK's Safest Digging Regions:

Dunbartonshire

Anglesey

Perthshire

Midlothian

West Sussex

With Brits undertaking 3.75m digging projects over the past 12 months, the scale and volume of activity is clear to see. The nature of these at-home digging projects ranges from digging in trampolines, putting in new sheds and fixing fencing, through to drainage work, building conservatories, installing heat pumps and planting trees.

Richard Broome, MD at LSBUD, comments: “It is truly inspiring to witness the growing awareness among the British public regarding the need for precautionary measures when undertaking digging projects. The increasing number of individuals diligently searching before they dig is a positive sign that the message of safe excavation is gaining traction.

"We urge everyone to embrace the habit of thorough underground searches before commencing any digging activity. By taking this simple yet crucial step, we can significantly reduce the risk of potential hazards. Remember, it's not just about protecting property and avoiding costly repairs; it's about safeguarding lives. A few moments spent searching beforehand can spare us from serious injuries, costly consequences, and even tragic outcomes.