Northamptonshire hero raising awareness for Sarcoma Cancer....here's Hilmi's incredible story

Hilmi Say was born in Corby, Northamptonshire, and is extremely well-known in the area as he has worked in his parent's kebab shop - peeling potatoes and cheerfully making small talk with every customer that walks through the door.

He is a larger than life character and once reached close to 30 stone in weight, but shed his weight in order to become a firefighter which he proudly served his community up until recently...

16 months later Hilmi's life turned upside down. He was diagnosed with Sarcoma Cancer and was told he had just 18 months to live. Since then he has gone through his bucket list, but he also wants to give himself a chance of living further and is raising money for special treatment abroad.

Hilmi had an initial target of £450,000 and within 2 days of launching this campaign he had already raised a staggering £12,000. This is a testament of just how loved by his local community he truly is.