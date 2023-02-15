Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust launches webinars on how to manage menopause

People are being invited to join free workshops on how to help manage the symptoms of menopause.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting people to join its online Talking Therapies workshop for anyone who thinks they might be going through any stage of the menopause (perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause) and experiencing low mood or anxiety.

The sessions, which are run by professional therapists, offer a chance to learn more about the stages of menopause and how this can impact on mood, with opportunities to ask questions in real time.

People are invited to sign up to free webinars offering advice on menopause

They take place, from 1.30pm to 3pm, on:

• Monday 27 February 2023• Monday 27 March 2023• Monday 24 April 2023• Monday 22 May 2023

Natalie Baker from Talking Therapies said: “These promise to be really informative sessions which people can take part in from the comfort of their own home. For anyone not able to participate, our webinars are recorded so people can catch up at a time that suits.”

Menopause typically occurs from the age of 45 – when menstruation ceases due to lower hormone levels – but can happen earlier. It can have a significant impact on day-to-day life, including relationships and work, but there are things that can be done to help with symptoms.

Anyone can sign up to the webinars by selecting the workshop on Talking Therapies’ online registration form at www.therapies.me.uk