The Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) sexual health team has held free HIV testing for the homeless community, hosted by Northampton Hope Centre.

It comes as a means of combating the infectious virus, which has a 'relatively high' presence in Northamptonshire, according to the healthcare trust, and ensuring equal access to healthcare.

A representative of NHFT said the homeless often have 'additional other factors that may increase their risks of HIV'. That makes testing for the community important as well providing free NHS treatment and prevention to practice safer sex.

HIV/AIDS can be deadly and contagious if left untreated

They said: "Everyone should have access to free HIV testing and those attending the Hope Centre are often not able to access testing easily elsewhere via clinics or online.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work in partnership with the Hope Centre to provide our services and support.

"It is essential that people know their HIV status as treatment is excellent and life expectancy for those living with HIV on treatment is the same as those without HIV.

"We also know that those on treatment with an undetectable virus in the blood cannot pass the virus on to others.

"Northamptonshire is also a county with a relatively high rate of HIV, if we don’t test and don’t know about those who are living with HIV then we cannot support them, provide treatment and prevent onward transmission."

Robin Burgess, chief executive of Hope Centre Northampton, said that the tests are only one part of the 'multi-layered service' provided by his team.

Others have included screenings for Hepatitis C, another bloodborne virus, as well as vaccinations and testing for Covid-19. These along with myriad forms of non-medical support offered to the homeless.

He said: "It's part of our best practice approach to help people on the margins of society receive proper healthcare.

"I don't begin to suggest that homeless people are any more likely to have a sexually transmitted illness at all. It's about helping those people receive the proper care.

"My staff aren't qualified or trained to do that sort of screening so it's important to work together to provide that capacity and ensure it's done in a proper, professional way.

"Our bit is getting people in the door.

"It's a public health benefit directly linked to the health of the community. It's good for everybody because some conditions are infectious and easily transmissible, like Covid-19, so it's essential that every member of the public gets equal access to healthcare.

"This is about the community being safe and healthy."