Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) finished as runners up in the Trust of the Year category at the prestigious Health Service Journal Awards 2022.

Chief Executive of the Trust, Angela Hillery, said being shortlisted for Trust of the Year was testament to the dedication of “brilliant colleagues” who have all played their part in helping the Trust to become a leading provider of outstanding compassionate care.

Judges at the awards highlighted the difference being made by NHFT on behalf of staff and patients, with the eventual winners North Staffordshire Healthcare NHS Trust taking the prize on the night.

The NHFT team at the HSJ Awards 2022 held in London.

The HSJ Awards, held at Evolution London in Battersea Park, London, on Thursday 17 November 2022 and hosted by TV personality and author David Walliams, recognise excellence in healthcare across the UK, as well as outstanding patient care, innovation, and partnerships success.

NHFT previously won Trust of the Year at the Health Service Journal Awards in 2018 and received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission in 2019 which they continue to hold.

Angela Hillery, said: “It is a real honour for the Trust to be nominated again for the excellent work we do every day. We have fantastic teams, who each play their part every day, striving to make a difference during the challenges of the pandemic and cost of living crisis to support the people and communities we care for. I would like to congratulate North Staffordshire Healthcare NHS Trust on their win.”

NHFT has made huge strides in the last year in terms of its partnership work including the continued success of the 24/7 Mental Health Number, which has dealt with over 220,692 enquiries since it was first introduced in March 2020, and the lead role it has played in the development of the innovative single outcome focused countywide mental health, learning disability and autism collaborative. In particular, the Trust was recognised for strength of its co-production work, involving service users and carers in the improvement and development of services.

The Trust was also praised for the measures it introduced to support staff during the pandemic. This included free psychological support provided for all staff working in Health and Social care and the introduction of the ‘Together against racism’ initiative, in partnership with Leicestershire Partnership Trust designed to reduce inequalities experienced by BAME colleagues, highlighted by the pandemic.

Angela added: “We have celebrated some amazing successes this year, and we intend to build on this and continue to improve, innovate, and develop the partnerships that we have formed.”

In the Northamptonshire Integrated Care system, there was a win in the Driving Efficiency Through Technology category for its Point of Care Testing project, and a runners up place for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the 'Covid Vaccination Programme Award'. The iCAN Programme came runner up in the 'Provider Collaboration of the Year' category.