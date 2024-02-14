Northamptonshire Health Charity is charity partner for Northampton 10K Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Participants can join the run for free by committing to raise a minimum of £150 through sponsorship. This exciting opportunity allows runners to not only challenge themselves physically but also make a meaningful impact on healthcare initiatives in the local community. The highest fundraisers in each category will win a prize! Money raised goes directly to supporting local healthcare initiatives across our NHS Trusts.

Join this unique chance to run from Sixfields Stadium, home of League 1 football club, Northampton Town. The start and finish of the race will be inside the stadium before moving out onto the closed roads around Northampton. This fast and flat route is the perfect opportunity to set a new personal best or simply a fun morning out with an exclusive medal waiting for you at the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each kilometre will be accurately marked out and the charity have plenty of helpers to keep you on track and encourage you on your way to that finish line. Join us for an unforgettable race experience you will not forget.

Parklands Jog and Run Team training for the 2023 run.

You don’t have to run 10k though! The event offers various options for participants, including a 5K route and a junior run. This inclusivity encourages individuals of all ages and fitness levels to join the cause. Every step taken and every pound raised contributes to the charity's mission of enhancing patient care within the local NHS.

Jonathan McGee, NHC Chief Executive said: "We are thrilled to be the charity partner for this year’s Northampton 10K event on May 26, 2024. This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, stay active, and make a tangible difference in enhancing patient care within our local NHS. We invite everyone to join us and help us achieve our fundraising goals".

For this event the health charity are also delighted to have Barratt Homes support them as a proud corporate partner. As well as being there on the day, Barratt Homes will be entering a team of runners and helping promote their Key Worker Scheme, created to help key workers contribute towards deposits on a brand-new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the 10k and showing our continued support for Northamptonshire Health Charity. It allows us to contribute towards delivering the best possible care for patients in the county while also having fun!”