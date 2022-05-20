Northamptonshire fundraiser joins first MoonWalk London in three years

A fundraiser from Northamptonshire was among thousands of people who took part in the MoonWalk London.

The event took place on Saturday, May 14 – for the first time in three years.

After enjoying the festival atmosphere on Clapham Common, thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras set off on their 15.1 or 26.2 mile challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and has already raised more than £2 million. Walk the Walk grants funds to help fund research into breast cancer and to help improve the lives of those with cancer now.

This year’s MoonWalk theme was “Your Hero” with bra designs honouring those who have been affected by cancer, supporting the Ukraine and NHS workers as well as celebrating football teams and comic book superheroes.

Laura Rothwell, from Brackley, who walked the 26.2 miles Full Moon, said: “Our team this year was made up of new and veteran MoonWalkers, a combination of friends and family. The veterans have completed 22 MoonWalks between them and were eager to support Walk the Walk again.

"The newcomers were enthusiastic and up for this unique challenge. With the MoonWalk theme being "My Hero" we decided to pay homage both to the people of Ukraine (and their inspiring president) and our friend Pip, who would normally have been walking with us but is battling cancer at this time.

"We stuck together as a team on the route and though we found it quite hard-going at times, we were determined to finish and we all crossed the finish line together, sharing that euphoric moment that comes at the end of each and every MoonWalk,” she added.