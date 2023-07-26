Northamptonshire doctors develop ‘Netflix style’ health subscription for people needing fast access

Traditionally, patients either opt for private medical cover or pay for their own treatment. But the new model, pioneered by consultants Mr Chelloppah Gnanachandran, Mr Rob Hicks, Mr Clive Aldrich and Mr Jamil Ahmed alongside staff at Three Shires Hospital offers a third way through an affordable monthly subscription.

Mr Clive Aldrich, Consultant Gynaecologist and Urogynaecologist at Three Shires Hospital explained, ‘from £19.99 a month patients will be able to get fast access to doctors, tests and scans. We have brought together almost every part of the treatment process into one easy to use app.’

A fellow consultant Mr Jamil Ahmed explained what is included in the revolutionary offering.

Mr Rob Hicks (Consultant General and Vascular Surgeon)

‘Private GP services have seen a significant increase in usage over the last 18 months. However, there is no service currently available that also gives access to specialist consultants and follow-up diagnostic tests and scans that a patient often needs to confirm a diagnosis or inform a treatment plan.’

Should a user discover that surgery is the best option for them, membership of MyWay also offers discounts to hospital treatment and physiotherapy at Three Shires Hospital.

Commenting on the options available to users, Mr Rob Hicks, Consultant General and Vascular Surgeon said, ‘Think of the MyWay club like an insurance policy you have complete control over. For a small fee each month, you are guaranteed to get access to specialist care. We know that patients are becoming increasingly worried about waiting. With MyWay you don’t have to worry because whatever you need is ready and waiting to be accessed.’

The MyWay service was developed in response to growing demand for high-quality occupational health services that help get people back to work and prevent needless worry/time off work. Economic uncertainty means that businesses cannot afford to lose staff to illnesses that could easily be managed or treated using MyWay.

Mr Clive Aldrich (Consultant Gynaecologist and Urogynaecologist)

The latest ONS stats show that economic inactivity due to long-term sickness has surged to a record-breaking 2.5 million people, up by half a million since the pandemic (2019). Coupled with 7.42 million people currently waiting for treatment across the UK. A perfect storm has broken with potentially disastrous consequences for workers eager to get back to work.

“Most of my patients are trying to juggle multiple priorities in their life and finding a flexible time to see their GP, to then get referred to a specialist, can be a real challenge,” Mr Chellappah Gnanachandran, Consultant Gynaecologist explained.

He went onto explain, “This puts them at risk of delaying potentially a crucial diagnosis or treatment. Consider this with conditions such as ovarian cysts or pelvic pain which could be indicators of cancer, endometriosis, fibroids or adenomyosis, the implications for for the patients can be severe. It does not have to be like this.”

The low-cost monthly fee is designed to provide accessible healthcare as the cost-of-living rises. Like any subscription service, the sign-up process takes less than 60 seconds and within 30 days the person can access the whole package of services available.

As an introductory offer, Circle Health Group, the hospital’s owner, has announced that anyone who signs up to MyWay before 31st August will be eligible for a full membership refund if they are unhappy with the service after three months.

Paolo Pieri, Circle Health Group CEO, said: ‘For little more than the monthly cost of Netflix or Prime, our revolutionary health subscription service promises the peace of mind that you can see a specialist or get a scan rapidly if the need arises.