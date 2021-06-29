Northamptonshire charity helps NHS vaccination centre reach 100,000 jab milestone

A local charity has been recognised for the vital contribution it made to help a Northampton-based vaccination centre reach its 100,000 jab milestone.

Volunteers from Age UK Northamptonshire have been helping the NHS team at The Royal Pavilion vaccination centre at Moulton Park since February this year.

Age UK Northamptonshire's volunteer co-ordinator, Alicia Cubitt, was presented with a special trophy inscribed with the words "Thank you for your contribution to achieving 100,000 Covid vaccinations at the Royal Pavilion 2021." She was thrilled to accept on behalf of her team of volunteers on Thursday (June 24).

Age UK Northamptonshire's volunteer co-ordinator, Alicia Cubitt, with the award.

Alicia said: "Age UK Northamptonshire is proud to have played a role in the magnificent success of the Covid vaccination programme.

"Every other week our volunteers are helping as patient and carer liaison, keeping the queues moving and carrying out all kinds of practical tasks to support the medical staff.”

The charity’s volunteers are working alongside medical staff and volunteers from other charities and voluntary organisations seven days a week, 10am to 3pm.

There are 62 people on duty at a time with around 700 shifts being allocated per week. This will increase during the drop-in sessions that are now being offered on specific dates.

Volunteer, Moira Newton, said: “I do enjoy my volunteering. The staff, volunteers and the general public all work amicably together. Virtually everyone is friendly, cooperative and grateful. The system works efficiently yet is very welcoming. I’m enjoying being part of this moment in history.

Alicia added: "Age UK Northamptonshire intends to continue supporting the NHS at The Royal Pavilion for as long as we are needed.

"If you would like to get involved, perhaps you could spare five hours every fortnight, please get in touch. We are always looking for volunteers and would love to hear from you.”