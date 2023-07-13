Northamptonshire care provider celebrates community's best carers in style

Devoting their energy and passion to helping our loved ones to live in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible, care professionals are often overlooked.

The celebration event, which took place in Wellingborough, was the opportunity Visiting Angels’ newly appointed leadership team has been waiting for to thank their care staff for their unwavering commitment and belief in the brand’s carer-centric ethos.

Marking a new era for care provision in Northamptonshire’s communities, the event recognised the carers who have been vital in ensuring the wellbeing of local residents since launching in 2020. Now, with growth and development the priority for the team to reach more people in need of care in the community, long-serving care professionals have transitioned into senior roles that will be instrumental in their success, including recently appointed Team Leader, Leanne Ward.

Caregiver of the Year Award winner Kelsie Lewis

“I joined Visiting Angels when they first launched in the area. Providing care to my clients has always been my passion but I wasn’t always rewarded fairly for that in previous settings. Visiting Angels puts their care staff at the heart of what they do – after all, if you reward your carers and support their wellbeing, they’ll naturally provide a better service to clients. Working here has also opened up my options to develop my career and I’m delighted to have been promoted to Team Leader just before our awards event,” said Leanne.

Attended by Deputy Mayor of Wellingborough, Valerie Anslow saw the positive impact Visiting Angels is having on local care provision and the wellbeing of carers during the celebration.

“It was refreshing to hear first-hand how employees dedicate themselves to the work and that the motivation to do the job comes from the heart, to help those who live at home and need support. I’m pleased that the company takes retention and training seriously and this event, which acknowledged the learning and dedication of caregivers, is one way of developing employees which hopefully encourages others to take on the role. It was important to include caregiver family members in the celebrations, as the job can impact on family life and Visiting Angels acknowledges that. Thank you so much for inviting me to your first annual event!”

Recently acquired by ambitious entrepreneur Sanjiv Melvin, Visiting Angels Northamptonshire has its eye on significant expansion. Committed to much more than care itself, Visiting Angels also took the opportunity during the awards event to launch their green initiative - with e-scooters being brought into the fleet as an alternative, low-cost form of transport to support carers impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

“It was incredible to have the opportunity to celebrate our team’s devotion to providing industry leading care,” said Sanjiv. “This was our chance to reward the carers who are passionate about making a change in society. We’re a community care provider, so it’s important that we raise the profile of our local carers who are a part of its DNA.”

Full list of award winners:

Kelsie Lewis - Caregiver of the year

Francess Cannell – Academy Graduate and Bronze Visiting Angel Badge

Imogen Neil - Academy Graduate and Bronze Visiting Angel Badge

Lisa Chambers - Academy Graduate and Bronze Visiting Angel Badge

Karen Norton - Academy Graduate

Megan McNamara - Academy Graduate

Sue Hare - Academy Graduate

Emily Clark - Academy Graduate

Valarie Croucher - Bronze Visiting Angel Badge

Sam Neary Wood - Bronze Visiting Angel Badge