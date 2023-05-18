Northamptonshire Care Home Launches Dementia Action Week Community Café

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning – thinking, remembering, reasoning – which can affect a person’s day to day life and activities. Functions that can be impacted are memory, language skills, visual perception, problem solving, self-management and the ability to focus and pay attention. The number of people living with dementia in the UK is forecast to increase to over 1m.

Joined by Cllr Keli Watts on what would be her final Mayoral engagement for the year. Residents, staff and guests enjoyed playing games and chatting together over café snacks prepared by Sophie and the home’s hospitality team. During the fun-filled day Cllr Watts had the opportunity to meet with Elm Bank’s oldest female resident; the wonderful Doris who, at 102 years-young happens to have the same birthday as Mayor Keli!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Katie Hudson, said: “We want to thank Cllr Watts and everyone who joined us launch Dementia Action Week and support our efforts in turning Kettering Blue by wearing blue in recognition of all those living with dementia and donated to the cause by purchasing cakes from our pop-up stall. We know the importance of supporting our local community, the café is fully complimentary and a great way to relax, make new friends and find out information about Alzheimer’s and dementia from our specially trained staff and guest speakers. Save the date of next month’s café in your diary 19/06/23; we look forward to welcoming you.”

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents requiring full and respite care.

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hudson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and 2nd Chel Sophie Taylor