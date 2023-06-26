News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire care home celebrates ‘GOOD’ CQC rating after inspection

The report found that staff were very positive about working at Elm Bank, one staff member said: “We work as a team, the manager is very open and supportive.”
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

Another staff member commented: “The manager deals with things quickly and gets us anything we need.”

Residents reported that they were very happy living at the home, comments included: "The staff look after me very well, I feel very safe and have no concerns at all", “I feel so much safer now than when I was at home" and "I only have to buzz and they come, it’s nice to know."

Katie Hudson, General Manager at Elm Bank Care Home said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Elm Bank care home has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised, we have a fantastic team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Elm Bank Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 115 residents from respite care to long term stays.

