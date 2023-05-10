News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire-based suicide prevention charity celebrates Volunteers Week

‘Volunteers play a vital role at the charity, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us conduct our mission’

By Katie MacdonaldContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read

With just over three weeks to go until Volunteers Week which takes place between 1-7 June, Wellingborough based charity, We Mind & Kelly Matters is seeking volunteers to join in the fight to raise awareness surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.

A wide variety of opportunities exist, from serving as an advocate, to lending a hand in planning a fundraiser or helping out at community events. You don’t need any previous experience to start volunteering, but you can gain lots of experience by offering your spare time. This valuable professional experience will look great on your CV or your UCAS form if you’re a student. It can also count towards the volunteering section of your Duke of Edinburgh award.

Sherry Adams, CEO of We Mind & Kelly Matters said: ‘Volunteers play a vital role at the charity, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us conduct our mission. This can include helping with events, and other fundraising efforts. Volunteering for the charity is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an on-going position. You do not need to have previous training and anyone can volunteer, we offer opportunities to any gender, youths and adults.'

Most Popular

Volunteering is linked to better physical, mental and emotional health. It keeps you in contact with other people. Feeling more socially connected can reduce stress, depression and isolation and for elderly volunteers, volunteering can promote wellness by keeping mobile and active. Our positions accommodate a range of abilities and we will only ever ask that you do what you can.

‘To keep our core costs as low as possible, our volunteering team donate their time to help set up a schedule of events and fundraisers throughout the year. Your time may be spent collecting donations for stall sales, selling raffle tickets or delivering posters and leaflets, whatever it is, every little helps’ explains Sherry.

You can find out more about how to get involved and volunteer with We Mind & Kelly Matters by emailing: [email protected]

