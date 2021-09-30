Northampton youngster Olivia puts amazing Rubik's Cube skills to good use helping children's hospice

Olivia Ledger

An eight-year-old Northampton girl who can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes is using her skills to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Olivia Ledger, of Wootton, has always been a fan of puzzles, Sudoku and solving maths problems.

“Anyone that knows Olivia well knows how much she loves a challenge,” said Mum Lucy. “When she asked her Dad how she could complete a Rubik’s Cube, I knew she meant business. My husband, Wayne, and Olivia spent hours researching how to solve the cube using algorithms.”

Within a couple of weeks, Olivia had cracked it. She now wants to raise money for Rainbows so will be taking part in two events at Wootton Community Centre.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday October 2 and from 9.30am on Monday October 25, Olivia will taking on the Rubik’s Challenge sweepstake. People can choose the time they think it will take Olivia to solve the Rubik’s Cube by making a donation, of any amount, to Rainbows.

Lucy said: “Olivia has always been saying she wanted to raise money for charity so we looked at children’s charities and decided on Rainbows. It is such a fabulous cause and Olivia is hoping to raise around £100.”

Rainbows is the only charity that cares for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses. Only receiving around 15% of government funding, the charity relies on donations from supporters to be there for those families who need it.

Olivia said: “I love learning new things, each step took a while to remember and I found step five quite tricky to do, it took lots of practise but I was determined to do it so I kept on trying. I am looking forward to raising money for Rainbows.”

Olivia’s sister, 11-year-Isabelle, will be also be supporting Rainbows by helping to organise the fundraising event.