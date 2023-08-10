Northampton woman shares "life-changing" triple transplant story

A woman from Northampton has bravely shared her triple liver transplant story which has "changed her life".

Gemma Jolly, who is a Vocational Learning Tutor at Workbridge, St Andrew's Healthcare, underwent two failed liver transplants, before having a third operation in March 2021, which has been a success.

But, until that third and final operation she was extremely unwell, even forgetting who her family were at times. At one point her children “said their goodbyes” as her liver was being “eaten away” due to an auto-immune disease she was suffering from.

Gemma is very thankful that her third transplant was a success

Gemma said: “It was an incredibly difficult thing for my children to deal with, watching their mum go through not one, but three liver transplants. I was in and out of intensive care and at one point they were even advised to say their goodbyes.

“I’m enjoying being back at work and having things go back to normal now, I just hope my health can continue as this is the longest I’ve been stable after a transplant.”

After first being diagnosed with auto-immune hepatitis in 1997, a rare cause of long-term hepatitis where the immune system attacks and damages the liver, Gemma said it was not until after she’d had her children, in 2001 and 2006, that her health started to take a turn for the worse.

She said: “It started off as manageable, I’d struggle with tiredness and jaundice, things would improve with each pregnancy but after having my second son, my health went totally off the scale.”

At one stage Gemma suffered from jaundice

Regularly picking up infections, Gemma began to suffer severely with illness, fluid on her lungs and sepsis.

Admitted into intensive care at Kettering General hospital in 2015, Gemma’s husband and children were advised to say their goodbyes.

Gemma said: “My husband got a call at about three o’clock in the morning saying that I had to have an emergency procedure and that he and the children should come and see me in case I don’t pull through, which was an incredibly difficult thing for them to go through.”

Having always been a fighter, Gemma survived and, once stable, she was informed that she would need a liver transplant.

Gemma has had three transplants and is no finally happy and healthy

She said: “I had something called an encephalopathy which is when the liver can’t cope with the toxins. I would go through bouts where, within a matter of 10 minutes, I wouldn’t know who or where I was, and I wouldn’t know my own children.

“The two of them did find it quite difficult and so did my husband, my husband just sort of carried on for the children more than anything.”

In 2016, Gemma had her first liver transplant which, at first, seemed to cure her of her symptoms.

She said: “I was back to normal, going back to work, it was amazing but after six months it just all started to go wrong again. I started with jaundice, which the kids would call me a minion.”

Gemma also began to struggle with fatigue, and it became clear that her transplant was failing.

Put back on the waiting list, Gemma had her second procedure in November 2019. While she had a slower recovery period, the mum gradually started to feel like herself again. For eight months, Gemma was able to regain her “normal life”.

She said: “I was still being monitored by the hospital but it was going well for a while, I went back to work and was working full-time. Then I got the phone call saying that all of my bloods had gone haywire all over again.”

In March 2021, the mum had her third liver transplant which was a success.

She said: “I’ve been really wary because things have gone wrong before but this is the longest I’ve been stable after a transplant so I’m hopeful that this will continue. It’s good to be able to plan for the future again, life goes on hold when you’re unwell.”

Now, Gemma is enjoying normality and family life, and has plans to go on her first family holiday in years. Regaining her health, and loving life, Gemma has said that “every day is a gift”.