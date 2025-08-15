Northampton woman celebrates decade since saving a life – which sparked passion for first aid training

A Northampton woman is celebrating a decade since she helped to save a man’s life, which sparked an even greater passion for first aid training and the use of defibrillators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in 2015 when Joanna Ranson and her team at the Mounts Baths Swimming Pool saved Michael Meaden’s life – and he is now a healthy 81-year-old.

Joanna was a lifeguard at the time and Michael came swimming in the morning as he normally would. Having been in the pool only 10 minutes after he started his early morning swim, Michael began to feel unwell and breathless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After deciding to complete one more length, he left the pool and immediately collapsed face down. Joanna raised the alarm and a number of staff members came to the poolside.

It was in 2015 when Joanna Ranson and her team at the Mounts Baths Swimming Pool saved Michael Meaden’s life – and he is now a healthy 81-year-old.

Joanna noticed Michael was agonal breathing, also known as abnormal, and she knew she needed to start CPR. One of Joanna’s colleagues started this while she got the defibrillator from the office and when it was placed on Michael’s body, it was advised to shock him.

Within seconds, Michael was trying to sit up and began talking as if nothing had happened. The realisation that he had had a heart attack soon set in. He was taken straight to theatre when he arrived in hospital, where he had an ICD fitted.

Joanna, who has since founded JR First Aid Training, highlights the importance of defibrillators in busy, public places and that well-trained individuals can save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna shares a special relationship and bond with Michael and his wife Barbara, and they regularly meet to catch up over dinners, coffee and cake, and afternoon tea.

Joanna, who has since founded JR First Aid Training, highlights the importance of defibrillators in busy, public places and that well-trained individuals can save lives.

Through her first aid business, Joanna has made courses affordable and accessible to all – and is in the process of getting fun and engaging sessions into schools across the town, county and beyond.

“Around this time of year, we both reflect on what happened,” Joanna told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re still in regular contact and the past 10 years have flown by really quickly. It still feels like yesterday.

“It’s really nice to see Michael making happy memories as if it hadn’t been for myself and the team at Mounts Baths, it could have been a very different story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna has seen great success following the launch of JR First Aid Training, having delivered more than 730 courses and passed more than 1,300 candidates.

She also trained as a mental health first aider in December 2024, as those who experience first aid or stress events can suffer from mental health issues and she believes this was an important addition to make.

Joanna proudly offers free first aid sessions in areas that need them, which happened following an incident in her village when a first aider was needed and no one could assist.

She hosted a first aid and defibrillator session for more than 40 locals following that, and they were very grateful to be shown the ropes by Joanna. She has since heard that some of those people have needed to use those skills to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna aims to continue having a nationwide impact with her work and encourages building owners to explore funding options for on-site defibrillators.

Talking about her main aim of getting first aid into schools, Joanna said: “Schools are struggling to get funding so I’ll be offering some free taster sessions. Children need to know where defibrillators are on-site in secondary schools and I’ll send them resources afterwards.”

For more information on JR First Aid Training, visit Joanna’s website here.