Northampton Town Football Club save my life

The day started as normal with a drive to the ground in anticipation of a great game against Derby.

After parking with my friend we walked down to the Carr's Bar for a pre-match beer and a catch up with our friends. All was ok until the game kicked off and then I suffered chest pains, and went back to the concourse to get a drink of water. The stewards imediately could see I was in distress and called for paramedic back up. I was transferred to the paramedic room and attended by the club doctor and paramedic team. It soon became clear I needed urgent hospital attention and an ambulance was called and I was blue lighted to Kettering General where I was treated immediately. They performed life saving treatment. The care by the Cobblers medical staff was clearly crucial to my survival and I cannot thank them enough for what they did for me. They are a truly professional team and made a significant contribution to me being able to send this message to the club.

I also wanted to make other supporters aware of the current National Campaign for over 65’s to get a FREE blood pressure check at local pharmacies and health centres, and encourage fans to go and have a check up.

Stephen Perry with Clarence

I walked 2/3 miles a day, swam 100 lengths of a swimming pool every week prior to my heart attack, so didn’t see myself as at risk. One of the big signs I missed was being totally out of breath after matches walking back up the hill to the car parks. I was completely breathless by the bus stop at the top of the hill. If any fans have the same issue, please go and get a check and be safe.

I missed the winning goal, but the prompt action of the medial team has thankfully given me a chance to see the Cobblers again in the future.

Thank you Cobblers and thank you the medical team – you saved my life.

Regards