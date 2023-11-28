Northampton Saints take part in rugby mental health charity fundraising weekend

Restart Round is returning this December with a round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixtures dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Rugby Players Association’s official charity.

This season, Round Eight of fixtures from 1-3 December 2023 will form Restart Round. Included in this will be Northampton’s away clash against Saracens on 2 December where the charity will feature across gameday activations. Alongside this, each Gallagher Premiership Rugby club will help raise funds by hosting auctions and raffles that fans can get involved in.

Northampton’s Alex Moon, who is a Restart Ambassador for this season, said: “Mental health matters and we are fortunate that Restart provides emotional support to players. The charity funds a confidential counselling service that current and former professional players can access 24/7.

“During tough times, knowing that Restart is there every step of the way means so much. Support Restart Round 2023 and you’ll be helping them continue to players in their time of need.”

Last year's Restart Round

Restart is the official charity of the RPA, dedicated to supporting professional rugby players suffering from serious injury, illness or hardship. The charity provides financial and practical support to players and their families during difficult times.

Restart’s mental health services include the charity paying for a confidential helpline as a first touch point for any of its players, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and accessible from anywhere in the country. The service then offers further access to a trained professional who will be able to provide the support and help needed. Restart also provides tailored support by funding clinical treatment sessions with counsellors specialised in different areas of mental health and wellbeing either over the phone or face to face.

Former Sale, and Northampton lock Christian Day, who is now General Secretary at The RPA, said: “In light of the challenges surrounding the sport off the pitch in recent years, the need for further mental health support has proven to be essential. Rugby players are people too, and despite the honour of being able to represent their clubs or nations on the greatest stage, there is real importance in placing mental wellbeing first.

“We wanted to dedicate this year’s Restart Round to highlighting the important of mental wellbeing and stress, that the services are there for current and former players to use as and when they need. Mental Health support is available to all RPA members should they ever need it.”

Restart has also been announced at the official charity partner of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 on 8 June at Twickenham Stadium.