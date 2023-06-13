Northampton Saints Foundation awarded grant to host monthly reminiscence events

The reminiscence events aim to enhance the personal wellbeing of people within the community who have memory and mobility issues, and those who feel isolated or lonely.

The project, which runs for 12 months, will see monthly reminiscence cafés held at cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, covering topics that are not exclusive to Northampton Saints RFC but have an intrinsic link to the Club. Sessions will cover family traditions, favourite childhood games, school days, holidays, first job experiences and more.

According to the 2019 Age UK Loneliness and COVID-19 report, the pandemic has created a new wave of lonely older people. It also states that difficulties with physical and mental health can reduce older people’s ability to participate in community activities and can inhibit their ability to maintain or establish meaningful relationships. This can increase feelings of loneliness and make it challenging to manage or lessen such feelings. The report also documents there were 1.4 million older people experiencing the effects of loneliness pre-pandemic, with this figure looking likely to exceed two million before 2026.

Northampton Saints Foundation

Each session is being organised by the Foundation’s Counsellor, Dawn Bere, and Heritage Lead, Clare Clarke.

“Since the pandemic, some older supporters have not returned to attending matchdays on a regular basis,” said Clarke.

“For many, attendance at matches is no longer possible. We feel that we have a duty of care to those that dedicated long periods of their lives to loyally supporting or playing for the Club, so this project will look to help these people to remember past experiences and matchday feelings and help them reconnect with Northampton Saints.

“Over the 12 months we are aiming to see an improvement in wellbeing, a reduction in the effects of loneliness and social isolation, improved engagement and participation, and new or renewed friendships.”

Sessions also aim to offer opportunities to young people who access the Foundation’s programmes to support with the design, planning and facilitation of the project – giving an opportunity for young people to engage with older generations, whilst understanding and supporting their needs.

The Foundation will be recruiting and training a team of ten volunteers to support with the sessions and encourage those who are interested to get in touch.

With the first session in July focussing on childhood memories, participants will be able to discuss their earliest memories, including any sporting events they attended and get the opportunity to look through some of the Northampton Saints archive. Places are free and tea and cake will be available to all who attend.

