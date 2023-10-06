Northampton radio show proves wellbeing matters in the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortlisting’s for the local radio station in the CRAs include Paul Brenneke in the Sage Presenter category, John Leivers for his commemorative show on the life and passing of HM Queen Elizabeth and ‘The Wellbeing Lounge’, in ‘Specialist Content Show of the Year’ with the producer and host of the show Dr Audrey Tang up for ‘Female presenter of the Year’, which she won the silver prize for in 2022.

The Wellbeing Lounge is the Mental Health Hour on NLive and provides a safe space for important discussions. The show has tackled a whole spectrum of wellbeing topics with guests ranging from the Local NHS Suicide Prevention Team and the Domestic Abuse Service; to inspiration from those sharing their lived experiences of rising to meet challenges or turning their life around and giving back to their community.

A number of award-winning social enterprises such as Saints Coffee, and Affinity Day Care have also chatted on air about how we can all become more involved with giving back to our community – but also giving their tips for budding social entrepreneurs.

Audrey Tang, Meg Arrol, Sharon Lawton - The Wellbeing Lounge expert panel

The show offers academically driven and reliable wellbeing tips and tools that are essential within the mental health space.

"To have The Wellbeing Lounge shortlisted as ‘Specialist Content Show of the Year’ is a recognition of the importance of keeping the Mental Health conversation going in a positive and motivational way.” said Dr Audrey Tang, “ I'm especially proud of our ‘Monthly Special’ featuring Dr Meg Arrol and Leadership Coach Sharon Lawton on the panel along with Tim Dwelly and Fitness Instructor Robb Henderson on men's health and physical health which attracts high calibre guests from the wellbeing sphere, as well as offering accessible and research-informed tools to thrive."

Dr Meg Arroll said "It is an absolute honour for our ‘Monthly Special’ panel show within The Wellbeing Lounge to be shortlisted as ‘Specialist Content Show of the Year’! We always aim to give a voice to key mental health topics with real-life, lived experience from our guests, housed in a variety of perspectives from everyone in the panel. I personally learn something new, hopeful and practical every single episode, and feel immensely grateful both for the generosity of our guests and to be part of this team of like-minded commentators!

Leadership coach Sharon Lawton said “It’s a total honour to be part of the monthly host team for the Wellbeing Lounge, it’s such an innovative chat show. I’m really proud of us to be nominated in the awards”

Tim Dwelly - men's health segment

Fitness Instructor Robb Henderson, who brings listeners his tips for physical health through the show, said "It's a pleasure to be part of such a great and thought provoking show. I am truly honoured to be part of this amazing panel and the show never fails in providing something for everyone - covering a wide range of well-being and health topics, with a fantastic selection of guest speakers to inspire and motivate the listener."

Dr Audrey added "NLive Radio gives me such an opportunity to connect with the wonderful work going on within our local community especially when it comes to wellbeing support and interventions. Community Radio is also such a great way to build media confidence in people, which underpins all my interviews, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted again for Female Presenter of the Year."

Martin Steers, Station Manager, said: “We are delighted our presenters and shows have been recognised among a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK.

Maxine Jones, awards director, said: “Every year we are constantly surprised and delighted by the breadth and depth of the output of community radio, both on air and in their local communities. We wish Dr Audrey good luck and can’t wait to host the ceremony in Newcastle in November.”

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on November 4.