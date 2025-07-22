Northampton private hospital rated ‘outstanding’ by care watchdog as patients ‘happy’ with ‘care and communication’

A Northampton private hospital has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the care watchdog, as patients told inspectors they were “happy” with “care and communication”.

The surgery section at Three Shires Hospital, in Cliftonville, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on December 11 and 18, 2024.

In a report published this month, inspectors rated the ‘effective’ and ‘caring’ categories as ‘outstanding’ resulting in an overall rating of ‘outstanding’ for surgery, which has also led to on overall rating for the whole hospital of ‘outstanding’.

The 49-bedroom hospital is privately run by Circle Health Group, but the CQC says around 40 percent of surgical patients are cared for on behalf of the NHS. The watchdog regulates private hospitals to the same level as NHS hospitals.

The report said: “People we spoke with were overwhelmingly positive about the service. They appreciated rapid access to specialists, the time and space to discuss concerns with consultants, and integrated care between the provider’s services and the NHS.

“Patients were very happy with the care and communication and said they felt well cared for regardless of whether they had self-paid or received treatment under an NHS contract.”

Inspectors also spoke to patients who praised the care they received.

One patient told inspectors: “I think maybe the best care I've received in my life, my surgeon was fantastic, informative, reassuring and great at communicating everything. All accompanying staff were just as good. The aftercare received was also unparalleled. My nurse in particular was unbelievably caring, thorough and very attentive. Best care system in the world for a reason.”

Inspectors say the comment was “reflected consistently in hundreds of feedback notes”.

Matthew Cook, executive director of Three Shires Hospital said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that has gone into achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating. The report reflects the agility, passion and drive we have to deliver an exceptional standard of care to our patients.

“This success reflects the contribution from every single person in the hospital and the ambition to make Three Shires Hospital the employer of choice in the local area and the first choice for our patients.”