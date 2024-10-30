Northampton Optometrist issues warning over dangers of Halloween lenses

Adding spooky contact lenses to your fancy dress outfit this Halloween could trigger a real-life horror show and put your sight at risk, a Northampton optometrist has warned.

Novelty lenses form a key part of the costume for thousands of revellers celebrating Halloween, but they could pose a ghoulish threat to eye health.

The lenses, which alter eye colour and have been made popular by big-screen blockbusters and high-profile social media influencers, are often shared amongst friends - increasing the risk of corneal ulcers and infections.

Brian Tompkins, director of Tompkins, Knight and Son Optometrists in Kingsley Road, Northampton, said: “By sharing coloured contact lenses young people are playing Russian roulette with their eye health and putting their sight at risk. Wearing fancy lenses might make you look cool for one night on Halloween but losing your sight could be a lifelong horror story.

TK&S Optometrists is urging people to take care around novelty contact lenses and fireworks

“Cosmetic coloured lenses are a medical device and should be prescribed by an eye care professional. These lenses should only be purchased from a registered practitioner. An eye care professional will ensure that contact lenses fit properly and that wearers receive appropriate advice on how to wear and store them safely.”

To minimise the risks of infection and ongoing eye health issues, it is essential that all lenses are individually prescribed by a fully qualified professional to help avoid infections or even permanent damage that can result from lenses that are not stored and washed in sterile solutions.

Meanwhile, latest available figures show that around 300 people suffer serious eye injuries every year as a result of accidents caused by fireworks, with 73 per cent of serious ocular traumas sustained by adults, and 45 per cent occurring at private parties.

Mr Tompkins stressed the importance of protecting your eyes around fireworks at Diwali and Bonfire Night celebrations.

He said: “Fireworks are not toys – they have potential to cause life-changing injuries and can lead to permanently reduced vision or even blindness. If you are using fireworks at this time of year it’s important to follow the safety precautions, ideally wearing protective goggles or safety spectacles, even with sparklers.”