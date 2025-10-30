Northampton optometrist issues warning over dangers of fireworks

By Daniel Owens
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 12:12 GMT
Optometrists have urged everyone attending Bonfire Night celebrations to take extra care for their eye health around fireworksplaceholder image
Bonfire Night celebrations can be dazzling, but they also pose a serious risk to your vision, Northampton optometrist has warned.

While fireworks are a central part of the festivities for thousands of families across the UK, they also have the potential to cause devastating eye injuries.

Accidents with fireworks can result in burns, corneal ulcers and even permanent sight loss, with serious cases often caused by mishandling or lack of protective eyewear.

Dr Keyur Patel of Tompkins Knight & Son Optometrists in Kingsley Road, Northampton, said: “Your eyes are delicate and irreplaceable, and it’s vital to take extra care around fireworks. An eye care professional will always recommend keeping a safe distance and using protective eyewear when necessary.

“To minimise the risks of infection and ongoing eye health issues following an injury, it is essential that anyone who experiences an accident seeks urgent medical attention from an optometrist or contact lens optician. Prompt treatment can help avoid infections or even permanent damage that can result from fireworks mishaps.

“By failing to take precautions, people are effectively playing Russian roulette with their eye health and putting their sight at risk. A few moments of fun are never worth the lifelong consequences of losing your vision.”

Meanwhile, latest available figures show that around 300 people suffer serious eye injuries every year as a result of accidents caused by fireworks, with 73 per cent of serious ocular traumas sustained by adults, and 45 per cent occurring at private parties.

Dr Patel also stressed the importance of protecting your eyes around fireworks, ahead of Bonfire Night celebrations.

He added: “Fireworks are not toys – they have the potential to cause life-changing injuries and can lead to permanently reduced vision or even blindness. If you are using fireworks this year it’s important to follow the safety precautions laid out by the ROSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).”

To find out more about TK&S Optometrists or to book an appointment, please visit www.tks-optometrists.co.uk

To find out more about the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, please visit https://www.rospa.com/policy/home-safety/advice/fireworks-safety

