Northampton opticians win ‘Covid Heroes Team’ award at glitzy national ceremony

A team of opticians from Northampton has won a national ‘Covid Heroes’ award.

Specsavers in Abington Street won the new award at the national Optician Awards night at a glitzy London ceremony on Thursday (December 2).

The new award was set up to honour dedication to providing eye care during the pandemic.

The Abington Street team collecting their award.

It also recognised an ongoing commitment to putting the well-being and safety of customers and colleagues at the forefront despite such unprecedented circumstances.

Jude Edwards, optical director at Specsavers Northampton, said: “We are thrilled, especially as it comes on the back of a challenging year.

“To have won an award that recognises those that went the extra mile during the pandemic is testament to our wonderful team and their ongoing support and hard work – I feel incredibly humbled and grateful to work with them all.”

Entrants were judged on how they provided practical help and offered support to others through the pandemic in terms of customer service care alongside the clinical and community success of the store.

The store’s retail director, Mukesh Patel, added: “It was a privilege even to be nominated in this newly created category.