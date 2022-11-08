Northampton-based mental health service Transforming Mind Solutions is on a mission to help people start 2023 with a more positive outlook by offering a 50% discount throughout November.

Transforming Mind Solutions, which offers Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment to help patients overcome depression, anxiety, OCD, addiction, PTSD, and a range of other mental health conditions, has announced it will offer a 30-session course of TMS, usually costing £6,000, for just £3,000 during November.

A non-invasive neuromodulation technique, TMS treatment involves placing an electromagnetic coil on the head to deliver a short burst of magnetic energy through the scalp to induce electric current in the brain.

Transforming Mind Solutions lead practitioner Richard Williams administering TMS treatment.

Depending on the reason for treatment, each session lasts between around 20 to 40 minutes and typically takes place over a four to six week period (20 to 30 treatments), usually given once daily, five days a week.

Transforming Mind Solutions leading practitioner Richard Williams said: “With the uncertainty of the Government, monarchy shift, and the cost-of-living crisis we understand anxieties are running high, if we can get people better before Christmas, they can at least start 2023 in a more positive outset.”

With an estimated 5% of adults suffering from depression globally, according to research conducted by the World Health Organisation last year, Transforming Mind Solutions wants to help more people have access to mental health treatment that is more effective and NICE approved.

Unlike some mental health treatments, TMS has minimal side effects and is recommended byTransforming Mind Solutions clinical lead Professor Alex O’Neill-Kerr, a former NHS doctor and medical director with more than 30 years experience, as a “gamechanger for people with depression” and “the future of mental health”.

Previous patients of Transforming Mind Solutions, based on Billing Road in the centre ofNorthampton, have praised the commitment of the team in helping them feel excited about life again after noticing improved sleep, appetite, and concentration.

One such person is hairstylist Daniel Granger, who recently received treatment from Transforming Mind Solutions after his thoughts became “overwhelming”.

While the initial thought of starting treatment was “scary”, he said he was reassured by his practitioner he was safe and could get rid of the suicidal thoughts he had been experiencing.

Daniel added: “At some point my thoughts became overwhelming to the point of becoming them and believing them.

“I needed permission to fall apart and collapse into all the pieces so I could see.

“[TMS] built me back up from my core beliefs on what truly makes me want to stay here in this forever challenging world.”

Earlier this year, Richard, who received TMS treatment himself in 2016, discussed the benefits of TMS on BBC Radio 2 with presenter Jeremy Vine.

This latest campaign, and why the discount is being offered, is to improve the mental health of the local community and follows Transforming Mind Solutions 50% discount on initial consolations during July 2021 for NHS staff to support those who suffered conditions such as PTSD after working during the pandemic.

