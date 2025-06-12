Northampton mental health hospital launches fundraising appeal to ‘go extra mile and make the difference for patients’
St Andrew’s Healthcare, in Cliftonville, launched the ‘For Hope in Every Life’ appeal on Wednesday (June 11).
The charity says it is the first fundraising appeal it has run for more than a century.
Dr Vivienne McVey, CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “For Hope in Every Life is hugely ambitious. We want to help transform the lives of thousands of people who are often overlooked in our society.
“We want to support them to find a sense of self, connect with their community and live a better life. It’s about rediscovering hope for every life.”
Oli Hiscoe, head of fundraising at St Andrew’s Healthcare, added: “For Hope in Every Life bridges the gap between what quality care provided and going the extra mile to make the difference for patients.
“By combining innovation, compassion, and evidence-based approaches, we strive to revolutionise complex mental health care and show what is possible when we go over and above for our patients.”
Individuals can donate or complete fundraising challenges, to help raise money.
Companies, schools and community groups can partner with the charity to raise funds and can join volunteers to support the patients.
The charity also says that donors, partners and volunteers can choose how they want money raised to be spent. This could be therapeutic garden programmes, musical workshops, exercise-based initiatives, enhanced aftercare, specialist research into complex mental health, or other ideas.
A former patient is also supporting the appeal. Sedona was a patient for two-and-a -half years, had struggled with her mental health since the age 15 and made numerous attempts to take her own life.
She said: “The staff at St Andrew’s were incredibly supportive towards me which is why I jumped at the chance to be involved in the For Hope In Every Life appeal – because they taught me – my life is worth living. And I’m so grateful for that because now I’m at university, I have a boyfriend and I have a future. I can absolutely say that if it wasn’t for this hospital, I would not be here.”
