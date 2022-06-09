A Northampton mental health hospital has announced an experienced clinician, businesswoman and senior leader as its new chief executive officer.

St Andrew’s Healthcare, situated in Billing Road, has announced Dr Vivienne McVey as their new CEO and she will assume the new role from September 1, 2022.

Dr McVey said: “I am very much looking forward to joining St Andrew’s Healthcare in the summer. While the charity - like many mental healthcare providers - has some challenges to overcome, I have been very impressed by the dedication and commitment of the staff I’ve met during the recruitment process.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Vivienne McVey has been named as the new CEO of St Andrew's Healthcare.

Dr McVey originally qualified as a doctor and worked as a full time GP before taking on a clinical leadership role within the NHS as executive chair of Chiltern and South Bucks Primary Care Trust.

She left general practice in 2006 to help found the HCRG Care Group, a business that provides health and care services in the community on behalf of the NHS and local authorities.

Current chief executive of the HCRG Care Group, Dr McVey said: “Quality of care will continue to be a main focus of the charity as we move forward and I intend to ensure St Andrew’s Healthcare continues to deliver effective health outcomes for all its patients.”

Dr McVey added that she is “very excited” about St Andrew’s Healthcare’s future growth plans - especially in community care provision, where she believes her own experiences will be particularly relevant.

Chair of St Andrew’s Healthcare, Paul Burstow, said: “I am delighted that we’ve been able to attract someone of Vivienne’s calibre to lead the charity.

“The mix of her clinical and business experience will be of tremendous benefit to us as we look to expand our services in the community and continue to improve our secure care service after what has been a challenging few years. We are all looking forward to working with her.”