Northampton mental campaigner reveals his shock after being nominated for national award

Joe Plumb

A mental health campaigner from Northampton has been shortlisted for a national award.

Joe Plumb was nominated for the Sun newspaper's Who Cares, Wins award for a mental health heroes...and now he has found out he has been shortlisted.

"Just being nominated meant the world, but this has left me completely speechless!

"I don't do what I do for accolades and awards, I just want to help people and make a difference," Joe said.

"Knowing I've done so means more than you know and to be recognised is so lovely - I literally don't know what to say, apart from thank you," he added.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Davina McCall and will be live on Channel 4 on September 14.