Northampton hospital launches campaign to tackle homelessness

The Hope Centre, located on Campbell Street, has spent the last 50 years supporting people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation. The local charity aims to help people struggling with homelessness, addiction and severe mental health, to improve their circumstances.

Each year The Hope Centre supports hundreds of people across Northampton with services ranging from one-to-one addiction support sessions through to specialist workshops focusing on learning to cook and financial advice. These courses, give people the skills required to live a safe and independent life.

Without the support from businesses and organisations like Three Shires Hospital, maintaining these services can become difficult. Last year, Northampton experienced a 126 per cent rise in rough sleeping. This represents a significant increase from 38 per cent in 2021 and 86 per cent in 2022. The Hope Centre’s work is now more important than ever as those in need struggle to access services across the East Midlands.

No strangers to fundraising and supporting local causes, staff and doctors at Three Shires Hospital have embarked on an ambitious campaign to support the centre’s Food Club. A service available to anyone experiencing hardship and which operates on a membership basis.

Once signed up, members can shop once a week at any of the larders to choose food items. The Food Club is unique in that it provides a long-term solution to those in need, affording users access to food, household goods and toiletries with dignity.

Three Shires Hospital has made a commitment to donating as many of these items as possible throughout 2024. Additionally, the hospital also plans to support the charity’s other activities including donation sorting, fundraising events, maintenance of the community garden and communal areas, and supporting in the kitchens. Over and above donating their time, the hospital team will be doing their own fundraising activities at the Hospital.

The ‘giving something back’ initiative was launched in 2021 and encourages each of Circle Health Group’s hospitals to select a charity working in their community. Any funds raised throughout the partnership year will then be matched up to £2,000 by Circle Health Group centrally. So far, over £40,000 has been raised for charities across the UK.

Matthew Cook, Executive Director of Three Shires Hospital, said:

“The Hope Centre is a remarkable organisation that is working tirelessly at the heart of our community to make a difference to the lives of those in need. Our campaign is centred on ensuring that their Food Club and other vital services can continue providing essential items to those who need them most.”

Michelle Smith, Corporate Engagement Lead at The Hope Centre, said:

