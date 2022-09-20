Northampton gym group to offer free activities on National Fitness Day

A Northampton gym and leisure group will offer a range of free taster sessions on the National Fitness Day.

Trilogy Leisure will open its doors on Wednesday (September 21) to offer free activities for everyone across the town to try as part of National Fitness Day 2022 under the theme of ‘Fitness Unites Us’.

A host of free activities across Trilogy's sites will range from fitness and strength classes, walking football, tai chi classes, zumba classes and more.

Trilogy will open its centres for free taster sessions on Wednesday (September 21).

John Fletcher managing director of Trilogy Leisure said: “National Fitness Day is the UK’s most active day of the year.

“In 2021 more than 22 million people were inspired to be active on the day and we are delighted that here in Northampton we are playing our part and opening up our services for local people.”

This year the campaign will continue to encourage people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to come together to recognise the importance of prioritising being active for our mental wellbeing as well as physical health.

John added: “This year we want to encourage people to try out a class they may never have tried before.

“We appreciate that many people can feel overwhelmed by events at home and abroad including the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

“National Fitness Day is an opportunity for us all to prioritise our own individual physical and emotional health.

“We’d love to see you and you will be made very welcome at any of our free classes on this important day.”