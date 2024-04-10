Northampton GP surgery rated ‘requires improvement’ by care watchdog due to breach of safe treatment regulation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton GP surgery has been rated ‘requires improvement’ by the care watchdog, after inspectors found short fallings.

Dr T Crawford & Partners, also known as Greenview Surgery, in Hazeldene Road, Kingsthorpe, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on September 29, last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report published this week, the surgery was rated ‘good’ in the safe and well-led categories, but ‘requires improvement’ in the effective, caring and responsive to people’s needs categories, which ultimately led to an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Greenview Surgery has been rated 'requires improvement' by the care watchdog.

The surgery was previously inspected in 2016, when it was rated ‘good’ in all areas.

In the latest report, inspectors said the surgery is in breach of one regulation, in regards to safe care and treatment. Specifically, inspectors said they reviewed asthma patients and some “had not received an adequate consultation”. Similarly, they also found that a number of patients may have also had missed diabetes diagnoses. Inspects also added that “patients did not always receive appropriate long-term condition reviews”.

To improve this bosses must “ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Patients’ needs were not always assessed fully and current guidance was not always followed.

“Patients did not always receive appropriate long-term condition reviews.”

Inspectors also highlighted that the uptake for immunisations for children aged five was below the minimum target set by the World Health Organisation and the uptake for cervical screening was below the 80 percent target set by the UK Health Security Agency. Inspectors said the surgery should continue to improve the uptake of both of these, as well as continue to take actions to improve patient satisfaction.

On the other hand, the report also said that staff dealt with patients with “kindness and respect”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “The practice had taken actions to improve the way patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

“The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.

“Staff reported they felt supported by the GPs and practice management.”