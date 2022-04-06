Northampton gets new eye treatment centre to help reduce 'half a million' delayed appointments

Northampton is home to a new treatment centre offering eyecare services from one of the largest providers of community-based ophthalmology services in the UK.

The new Community Health and Eyecare (CHEC) centre is located in Sol Central and will provide the NHS with increased capacity to help tackle the backlog of “half a million” ophthalmology-related treatments, such as cataracts.

The company also said it will offer a “much-needed option” for patients in need of treatment in the region.

It is hoped the central location will be more convenient for patients.

Its presence is set to play “an important role” in clearing regional eyecare backlogs, which the company said has been one of the hardest hit areas, seeing a 39 percent drop in elective admissions throughout the pandemic.

The opening follows others across the country.

Jon Dore, Chief Operating Officer at CHEC, said: “The launch of our new treatment centre in Northampton is a welcome addition to our recent site openings.

"We believe it is essential to expand our services in regions where the NHS faces crippling backlogs and pressures, and the opening of the centre illustrates our priority – supporting the NHS and of course, local patients who are in urgent need of our services.

"At CHEC, high-quality, responsive care always comes first, and this site will play a role in building a strong partnership with the local community for many years to come.”