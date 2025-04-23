Northampton General Hospital told to take 'urgent action' to improve A&E following watchdog visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton General Hospital has been warned it must take urgent action to improve its emergency care department after concerns were raised with patient safety, wait times and corridor care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) visit to Northampton General Hospital’s (NGH) Urgent and Emergency Care services, the facility was issued a Section 29a notice on March 21. This is served when an inspection finds that significant improvement is needed in the quality of health care and sets a timescale for action.

The hospital has said its priority is to provide “safe, compassionate, and high-quality care” and has apologised to any patients and families who may have been affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care watchdog found significant concerns with patient safety, extended stays in the Emergency Department, delays in ambulance handovers and the privacy and dignity of patients being put at risk due to the use of corridor care. Hospital papers noting the CQC visit state the inspection took place during a “particularly busy period” for NGH.

Northampton General Hospital.

According to data from the University Hospitals Group (UHN) meeting earlier this month, there were almost 13,000 visits to A&E throughout February, when the two-day inspection took place. The hospital’s target for the month was substantially less, at 8,000 visits.

NGH stated that this led to overcrowding of the service and poor patient experience. Handover delays from ambulances were also still prevalent, with 528 patients waiting over an hour to be transferred to the emergency department.

The hospital stated that CQC recognised the “compassion, commitment, and professionalism” of hospital colleagues when it inspected the services on February 18-19, despite concerns raised around aspects of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors did consider giving the hospital a Section 31, which is a more serious enforcement notice, but held back given NGH’s submission of a comprehensive action plan. The trust will now be kept under review until June to check that progress is being made.

The hospital says it has already made changes to its procedures, including improving its discharge processes, putting in increased checks and oversight for patients being looked after in corridors, and increasing staffing. It has also pledged to strengthen leadership presence through senior nurse development, practice ‘smarter’ bed allocation based on total emergency department time, and identify more beds in clinical areas to reduce the amount of corridor care.

Chief Nurse for the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Julie Hogg said: “Providing safe, compassionate, and high-quality care is our absolute priority, and we are committed to learning from the CQC’s feedback and acting swiftly and decisively. We fully acknowledge the concerns raised and sincerely apologise to any patients and families who may have been affected.

“Since the inspection, we have already taken a number of immediate steps to address the issues identified. We have also developed a comprehensive action plan aimed at delivering meaningful and sustainable improvements across our urgent and emergency care services and wider hospital systems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of a Section 29a warning notice period, CQC says it carries out another on-site inspection to determine whether the trust has complied with all the requirements and if any further action needs to be taken.