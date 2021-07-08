Northampton General Hospital sees rise in visits to A&E in June

More patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,788 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of 5 percent on the 11,277 visits recorded during May, and 51 percent more than the 7,819 patients seen in June 2020.

Northampton General Hospital

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 11,247 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 16 percent were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around percent were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust, in June:

-There were 546 booked appointments, up from 364 in May

-85 percent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 percent

-221 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.