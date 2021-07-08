Northampton General Hospital sees rise in visits to A&E in June

Nearly 12,000 patients visited the town's emergency room in the month of June

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:02 pm

More patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,788 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of 5 percent on the 11,277 visits recorded during May, and 51 percent more than the 7,819 patients seen in June 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northampton General Hospital

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 11,247 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 16 percent were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around percent were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust, in June:

-There were 546 booked appointments, up from 364 in May

-85 percent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 percent

-221 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 4 percent compared to May, and 53 percent more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

NHS England