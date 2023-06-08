Northampton General Hospital nurses and midwife receive awards for outstanding compassionate care

DAISY Award winners were presented with awards by Director of Nursing Nerea Odongo

Nurses and a midwife from Northampton General Hospital have received DAISY Awards for the outstanding compassionate and sensitive care they have provided for patients.

They were nominated for their awards by patients as part of an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates exceptional care.

Laura nominated Claire Franklin, a midwife on Labour Ward, for her support during the tragic loss of her stillborn baby daughter.

In her nomination she wrote: “It was a truly heart-breaking time. Claire looked after me and my husband on the night she was born. Nothing was too much trouble for her. She listened, advised, cared, and helped. She looked after me and then my daughter with so much compassion and empathy and helped us build the only memories we have our time with our daughter. Claire then stayed beyond the end of her night shift to make sure everything was organised and sorted out for us even needing to re-arrange childcare for her own children so she could be with us. Claire cried with us and truly cared, she is everything a midwife should be and more.”

Clinical Nurse Specialist for Asthma, Frances Mulligan-Evans, supported patient Helena Fitzhenry and her family through a series of extremely worrying asthma attacks. To say thank you in person Helena attended Frances’ surprise DAISY presentation on her ward today (Wednesday, June 7, 2023).

The two hugged before Helena read out her own nomination to Frances in front of Frances’ own team and the hospital’s most senior nurses.

In her nomination she talked about an emergency visit to A&E and said: “I was struggling to breathe, and my asthma was not stabilised. Frances contacted me daily for two weeks checking I was following the care plan she made for me.

“Since August 2022 I have had 13 A&E admissions – and Frances has followed up the next day on each one. Her reassurances, kindness, and care, helped me to understand the side-effects of the steroids and that everything was going to be OK. She reminded me I am still me. Frances is truly person-centred and goes above and beyond. She has helped me develop a new way of living with this condition – thank you Frances for everything you have done for me, I am so grateful.”

Breast Care Clinical Nurse Specialist Sue Bannard was nominated for her award by a patient for her support throughout a cancer journey, including a mastectomy.

In her nomination the patient said: “When you get that initial breast cancer diagnosis everyone should have a ‘Sue’. Right from the start Sue was supportive and reassuring informing me of the facts specific to me. Sue is so down to earth that it made it all seem, dare I say, normal. Sue answered my questions and put me right. Nothing was too much trouble. On the day of my mastectomy Sue came to the ward to see me beforehand. Seeing her familiar face was such a help. She once again gave me faith, support, and encouragement. I really will never forget her. I was so lucky to have her and so is the NHS.”

The nurses and midwives received their awards from NGH’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and AHPs, Nerea Odongo. Along with other senior nurses and midwifery leaders. Each winner also received an accompanying pin badge, “Healer’s Touch” sculpture and cinnamon buns for her team.Nerea said: “I am delighted and very proud to be able to announce some more great DAISY Award winners.

“Claire, Frances and Sue all provided outstanding support for their patients, listened to their concerns, and went above and beyond what was expected when looking after them.

“Compassionate care like this is what we try and achieve every day and what the DAISY Awards aim to celebrate.

“Once again we want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards. Please keep the nominations coming.”

