Northampton General Hospital infection control team win national environmental award for reducing waste

• Increased staff knowledge of appropriate PPE use by 86% - surpassing the team’s original goal of 20%.• Achieved a 4.3% reduction in inappropriate glove use and a 22.1% reduction in inappropriate apron use across 2 months.• Over a year it would reduce plastic glove waste by 96.5kg and plastic apron waste by 221kg• Over a year it would reduce the hospitals carbon footprint by 25,974 kgCO2e and save £22,687The award entry came from Northampton General Hospital’s Associate Director of Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) Holly Slyne and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Co-ordinator Jasmine Lowdon.Holly said: “We wanted to reduce the amount of PPE being used unnecessarily and started by observing how staff were using it. Like many hospitals we found areas where it would be better for staff not to use gloves and aprons and instead simply wash their hands – for example writing in notes, taking patient observations, and when supporting patient transfers.“We established how much PPE was being used before we started our campaign and then campaigned for eight weeks using short education videos posted on facebook and staff Whatsapp groups, along with posters, computer screensavers and by giving educational messages at staff meetings.“We were delighted that the campaign worked so well and exceeded the original goals we had set for ourselves. We have continued creating new monthly PPE videos to sustain and embed the success of this project and incorporate them into annual IPC mandatory refresher training and internal infection prevention and control campaigns.”