Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has apologised after an 85-year-old man died following poor care, which saw a catheter left inside him for two years.

Mr James Giles, of Kingsthorpe, died on July 5, 2024, after suffering a severe decline in health, losing at least 15 stone over the period, according to his family.

Mr Giles’ family claim they repeatedly raised concerns over his deteriorating health and pushed for a full-body scan to find out why he was suffering from repeated infections.

However, they say their pleas were ignored and hospital staff instead decided that palliative care was the best option.

Mr Giles (left) and the catheter found inside him (right), which had been left there for two years.

It was only after two years of pushing for answers that doctors finally carried out a CT scan on April 4, 2024, which revealed a four-inch piece of catheter had been left inside Mr Giles for at least two years, according to the family.

His grandson, Aidan Giles, said the family was “shocked” and “devastated” by the discovery.

Aidan said: “The family has grave concerns about patient care at NGH. There are numerous issues, but the most glaring is that doctors failed to remove the catheter fragment. We were told they didn’t believe the scan. Instead, my grandfather was repeatedly given antibiotics to fight off a UTI when, in reality, the retained catheter was causing scarring, persistent infections, and at least one episode of sepsis.

“The antibiotics he was given caused a serious infection. Doctors told us that because he had been on so many antibiotics, his body couldn’t fight off other infections.

James Giles and his family before his death last year.

"As a family, and having spoken to numerous families while my grandfather was in and out of hospital, we believe that some care at NGH is excellent. However, the lack of efficient care in other cases is staggering.”

On his grandfather's death certificate, the official causes of death are listed as old age and frailty, along with dementia, cardiac failure and diabetes.

However, following concerns raised by the family, Senior Northamptonshire Coroner, Mrs Anne Pember, has confirmed that an inquest will be opened into Mr Giles’ treatment at NGH.

Julie Hogg, Chief Nurse at University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Trust, has apologised to the family, admitting that the hospital’s care and communication fell short.

Ms Hogg said: “I met with Mr Giles recently to offer my apologies for the care that his grandfather received and our poor communication with his family subsequently, we should have done better.

“We provide care for hundreds of thousands of patients each year and, while many experience good care, we know that unfortunately we don’t always get it right for everyone. We are absolutely committed to listening to our patients and making things better.

“For example we've implemented 'Call for Concern', or 'Martha's Rule' in paediatrics, which gives patients and loved ones the opportunity to reach out if something is wrong. We're also strengthening our Patient, Advice and Liaison Service and plan to work more closely with our patients and their families, community groups, and Healthwatch.”

A date for the the coroner’s inquest has not yet been set but it will now investigate whether failures in care at NGH contributed to Mr Giles’ suffering and death.