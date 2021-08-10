Northampton doctors' surgery taken out of special measures for 'significant improvements to quality of care'

A Northampton doctors' surgery has been taken out of special measures after making significant improvements to its quality of care, according to the care watchdog.

Maple Access Surgery's overall rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has gone from 'requires improvement' to 'good' following a two-day inspection in May.

A report published in July stated the Hazelwood Road practice had made the necessary changes to be taken out of special measures, which it had been in since 2019.

Maple Access Surgery on Hazelwood Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

"The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm," the report reads.

"Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

"The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way."

Maple Access Surgery was placed into special measures and rated 'inadequate' - the lowest possible rating - after an inspection on May 7, 2019.

Special measures means organisations have serious failures in quality of care and there are concerns that existing management cannot make the necessary improvements without support, according to the CQC.

A follow-up inspection in November, 2019, upgraded the practice's rating to 'requires improvement' but insufficient changes had been made so it stayed in special measures.

Among the concerns were cancer screening, immunisation rates and other performance data were significantly below national averages and complaints were not being effectively managed and responded to.

Inspectors re-visited Maple Access Surgery on May 18 and 19, and found enough improvements to take it out of special measures and award the 'good' rating.

Staff now had the appropriate authorisations to administer medicines and systems and processes had improved, according to the report, published on July 21.

Parents of children who were overdue immunisations were contacted in a variety of ways, including follow-up contact by nurses at the practice.

The practice had also worked to improve cervical screening uptake through various means including sending out personal reminders following failed appointments and liaising with different groups and religious leaders.